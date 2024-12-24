European Arms Exports Hit Record High In 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) European arms exports reached a record high in 2023, with European Union (EU) member states issuing export licences worth a total of over €300 billion, marking a 70 percent increase compared to 2022.
According to the latest report published by the EU in Brussels, France ranked as the largest arms exporter within the bloc, accounting for more than €235 billion, approximately 75 percent of total European exports. Spain secured the second position, followed by Germany, Poland, and Italy.
