European arms exports hit record high in 2023

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) European arms exports reached a record high in 2023, with European Union (EU) member states issuing export licences worth a total of over €300 billion, marking a 70 percent increase compared to 2022.

According to the latest report published by the EU in Brussels, France ranked as the largest arms exporter within the bloc, accounting for more than €235 billion, approximately 75 percent of total European exports. Spain secured the second position, followed by Germany, Poland, and Italy.