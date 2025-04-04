European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect jobs, automotive investments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – Rising EU-US trade tensions raise concerns for European automakers over jobs, investment, and economic growth.

“We are deeply concerned about the escalation of trade tensions in the world.

European automakers are committed to being active in the US, making an important contribution to the US economy, accounting for around half a million jobs* across the auto sector, exporting over 750,000 vehicles to the US in 2024, and actively investing in local communities to foster economic prosperity,” said Sigrid de Vries, Director General of the European automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

“We urge our leaders to meet urgently so that they can find a solution to any issues preventing free and fair trade between historic allies and allow the EU-US relationship to flourish once again.”