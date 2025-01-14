- Home
- Middle East
- European Aviation Environmental Report 2025 recommends increasing use of sustainable aviation fuels
European Aviation Environmental Report 2025 Recommends Increasing Use Of Sustainable Aviation Fuels
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The European Commission announced the release of the 4th edition of the European Aviation Environmental Report, which provides a comprehensive review of the aviation sector’s environmental performance and progress made since the previous 2022 edition.
The report offers recommendations on reducing aviation's impact on climate change, noise and air quality. The report also recommends focusing on measures such as increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuels, leveraging air traffic management optimisations and adopting more fuel-efficient technologies.
The European Commission said that by implementing these measures, emissions could be reduced by at least two thirds by 2050, compared to a business-as-usual scenario.
The remaining gap to achieve net zero can then be bridged through out-of-sector initiatives.
Since the previous report, there have been significant developments in the areas of sustainable aviation fuels and improvements in air traffic management related performance. However, projected growth in air traffic demand, at European and global level, calls for further action.
The report indicated that aviation, like all other transport modes, must play its part and contribute to the EU's ambitious goal of achieving a climate-neutral future by 2050. Air traffic is expected to grow and reach 11.8 million annual flights by then.
This growth does not necessarily need to come at the expense of increased emissions. Decoupling air traffic from environmental impact is not only crucial but also achievable.
Recent Stories
MoHESR, DEWA join forces to align scholarship programme with national priorities
HFZA participates in SteelFab 2025, aims to attract global investments in indust ..
Zayed Sustainability Prize enables companies to reach new horizons: Winner of En ..
Azerbaijan ambassador stresses need to enhance trade ties between both countries
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated
Protection of citizens' lives, property, priority of police: DPO Dera
PTI senator denies involvement of party head in £190 million scandal
PSQCA devises mechanism to check food quality: Dr Khalid
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone
Drug peddler convicted
Ambassador Sami presents credentials to Polish President in illustrious ceremony
MDA intensifies anti-encroachment operations
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHESR, DEWA join forces to align scholarship programme with national priorities2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department calls on property owners to join Owners Committees3 minutes ago
-
HFZA participates in SteelFab 2025, aims to attract global investments in industry3 minutes ago
-
Zayed Sustainability Prize enables companies to reach new horizons: Winner of Energy category3 minutes ago
-
European Aviation Environmental Report 2025 recommends increasing use of sustainable aviation fuels3 minutes ago
-
GE Vernova expands in SAIF Zone18 minutes ago
-
UAE President meets with heads of delegations participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week18 minutes ago
-
EU criticises US restrictions on AI chip exports32 minutes ago
-
Shams to organise third Creative Fest from February 6-933 minutes ago
-
Catalyst announces 3 new direct investments at World Future Energy Summit 202533 minutes ago
-
Sir Bu Nair Island Protected Area included in IUCN Green List33 minutes ago
-
Zayed Sustainability Prize supports expansion of innovations benefiting humanity33 minutes ago