European Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced a 25 basis point cut to its key interest rates, marking the seventh reduction since June last year, amid economic concerns heightened by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Following the decision by the ECB’s Governing Council, the deposit facility rate — the bank’s main interest rate — now stands at 2.
25 percent.
In its policy statement, the ECB noted a deterioration in growth prospects due to escalating trade tensions. ECB President Christine Lagarde said rising uncertainty could weaken confidence among households and businesses, warning that a negative and volatile market response to trade tensions could tighten financial conditions.
Nevertheless, Lagarde affirmed that the ECB’s efforts to curb inflation remain on track.
Recent Stories
European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points
UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms
More Stories From Middle East
-
EU’s employment rate reached 75.8% in 20247 minutes ago
-
European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points7 minutes ago
-
India signs agreement to host International Big Cat Alliance22 minutes ago
-
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward innovation36 minutes ago
-
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet36 minutes ago
-
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time37 minutes ago
-
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi unveils new technologies to support cancer patients37 minutes ago
-
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Games52 minutes ago
-
International aid falls in 2024 for first time in five years, says OECD1 hour ago
-
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore1 hour ago
-
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City sign MoU to enhance employee health, well ..1 hour ago