UrduPoint.com

European Commission Adopts Equivalence Decision On UAE-issued COVID-19 Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:15 PM

European Commission adopts equivalence decision on UAE-issued COVID-19 certificates

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) The European Commission has adopted a new equivalence decision certifying that COVID-19 certificates issued by the UAE are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

As a result, the UAE will be connected to the EU's system and its certificates will be accepted under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate, the Commission said in a statement.

At the same time, the UAE agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for EU nationals travelling to the UAE.

Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice at the European Commission, said, "The EU Digital COVID Certificate is unique and that's why 55 countries and territories in five continents have joined the system so far with more than 750 million certificates issued. Even if we have a difficult time with COVID-19 variants, we need the certificate; it has served in the past and will continue to serve in the future to help people to travel safely."

Related Topics

UAE Same Million

Recent Stories

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new work ..

FAHR issues circular on implementation of new working week in federal authoritie ..

1 minute ago
 Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after to ..

Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after tornadoes kill dozens

29 minutes ago
 Haleem terms Sindh govt biggest obstacle in develo ..

Haleem terms Sindh govt biggest obstacle in development of province

29 minutes ago
 Krasnoselsky Re-elected as Transnistria President ..

Krasnoselsky Re-elected as Transnistria President - Election Commission

29 minutes ago
 Kohat police arrest 440 suspects including 10 proc ..

Kohat police arrest 440 suspects including 10 proclaimed offenders

29 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.