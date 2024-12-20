European Commission Disburses Additional €10 Million Payment To UNRWA
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 06:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The European Commission processed a payment of €10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
This assistance is additional to the €82 million already disbursed to the Agency in 2024.
In a statement, the European Commission said that it remains committed to providing both financial and political support to enable UNRWA to fulfil its mandate at a time when needs are critically increasing.
