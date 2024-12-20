Open Menu

European Commission Disburses Additional €10 Million Payment To UNRWA

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 06:15 PM

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) The European Commission processed a payment of €10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

This assistance is additional to the €82 million already disbursed to the Agency in 2024.

In a statement, the European Commission said that it remains committed to providing both financial and political support to enable UNRWA to fulfil its mandate at a time when needs are critically increasing.

Related Topics

United Nations Palestine Refugee Million

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

5 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

20 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

35 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

35 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

48 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

1 hour ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East