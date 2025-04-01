Open Menu

European Commission Plans To Expand Europol’s Role

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 09:00 PM

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The European Commission is planning to expand the role of Europol, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, and strengthen law enforcement authorities’ access to data as part of a broader strategy to enhance the EU’s internal security.

In its new internal security strategy published in Brussels, the Commission called for increased resources for law enforcement and greater investment in more robust European Union agencies. It also plans to adopt a legislative proposal to reform Europol in 2026, according to the strategy.

The Commission stated it would present a roadmap regarding legal and effective access to data for law enforcement.

Amid geopolitical challenges, hybrid threats and rising digital crime, Europe is exploring improved methods to combat organised crime, enhance policing and strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

The Commission is also proposing to reinforce the EU’s border agency Frontex, reform Eurojust, the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, and support member states in securing critical physical and digital infrastructure.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Brussels Border Criminals

Recent Stories

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt ..

European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan

6 minutes ago
 European Commission plans to expand Europol’s ro ..

European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

6 minutes ago
 EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to c ..

EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime

20 minutes ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm A ..

UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..

21 minutes ago
 National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency ..

National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025

51 minutes ago
 European Commission President: 'Together, we will ..

European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..

2 hours ago
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthq ..

Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF

4 hours ago
 408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since Octo ..

408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA

5 hours ago
 Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrik ..

Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Rule ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother

5 hours ago
 WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanm ..

WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East