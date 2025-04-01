European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The European Commission is planning to expand the role of Europol, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, and strengthen law enforcement authorities’ access to data as part of a broader strategy to enhance the EU’s internal security.

In its new internal security strategy published in Brussels, the Commission called for increased resources for law enforcement and greater investment in more robust European Union agencies. It also plans to adopt a legislative proposal to reform Europol in 2026, according to the strategy.

The Commission stated it would present a roadmap regarding legal and effective access to data for law enforcement.

Amid geopolitical challenges, hybrid threats and rising digital crime, Europe is exploring improved methods to combat organised crime, enhance policing and strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

The Commission is also proposing to reinforce the EU’s border agency Frontex, reform Eurojust, the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, and support member states in securing critical physical and digital infrastructure.