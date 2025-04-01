European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against US tariffs'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 1st April, 2025 (WAM) – Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, warned that "all options are on the table" in response to the United States’ move toward imposing tariffs, stating that while the European Union does not seek an economic conflict, it has the "capacity to respond."

Speaking during a plenary session of the European Parliament, which addressed the evolving transatlantic trade tensions and their potential economic impact on EU–US exchanges, von der Leyen emphasised that the European Union is open to negotiations with the United States, but made clear that the bloc would act "from a position of strength," given the size and economic power of the EU.

Commenting on the threat of US-imposed tariffs, von der Leyen said, "Europe did not start" this economic confrontation, adding that such a move is “wrong.” She reiterated that the EU will do everything to protect its economy, stating, "We have the capacity to respond.

Together, we will always defend Europe."

While acknowledging claims by US President Donald Trump that certain parties had "taken advantage" of the situation in the past, von der Leyen warned that tariffs will only fuel inflation and risk job losses, creating what she called a “bureaucratic monster.”

She stressed that the European Union will strengthen its Single Market and respond to any tariff announcements from the US with a "calibrated response."

She added, "We believe this confrontation is in no one’s interest. Europe did not start it, and we do not necessarily seek retaliation." She highlighted the value of the EU’s open Single Market, which has benefited both the United States and the broader world for decades, saying it must be protected.

Von der Leyen pointed out that the EU has trade agreements with 76 countries, describing the Single Market as the EU’s ‘safe haven’ in a turbulent global economy.