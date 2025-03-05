Open Menu

European Commission Proposes To Extend Gas Storage Obligations Until End Of 2027

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 09:47 PM

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027


BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The European Commission has proposed today to prolong EU gas storage obligations until the end of 2027 to ensure security of energy supply and help stabilise the European gas markets.

At the same time, for the upcoming storage filling season of summer 2025, the Commission will provide more flexibility to Member States by taking into account the specific developments on the gas market. This will help them fill their facilities throughout the season at optimal purchase conditions.

Today's proposal for a two-year extension of the Regulation is accompanied by a Commission recommendation on the gas storage filling targets for 2025 which also invites the Member States to take into account the current market conditions when deciding on national measures to refill storage. Enhanced flexibility in reaching the targets helps to avoid potential market distortions.

Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said: “Gas storage has shielded EU citizens from the risk of supply disruptions and this is why it is crucial that we continue with this tool. However, Member States need sufficient flexibility to fill the storage throughout the summer under the best conditions.

We are recommending this flexibility today to avoid market distortions in the current situation and reduce the stress in the market.”

The current regulation, in force until the end of the year, already provides some flexibility and safeguards. Notably, it allows a 5-percentage point deviation from the intermediary filling targets. Moreover, Member States have the possibility to meet the 90% target on 1 December if they cannot meet it on 1 November, in particular in case of technical issues, such as pipeline constraints or injection facility problems, or in case of specific market conditions.

The Regulation also foresees lower filling obligations for those Member States which have significant underground storage capacity, and it allows Member States with substantial LNG storage infrastructure to count such storage toward the 1 November target.

A report on the functioning of the legislation, also adopted today, highlights that the Gas Storage Regulation has helped ensure stable supplies and less volatile gas markets since its adoption in 2022.

Related Topics

Same November December Gas Market From Best Housing

Recent Stories

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Heal ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its globa ..

Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model

5 minutes ago
 Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wood ..

Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded ..

Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars

5 minutes ago
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% ..

UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..

19 minutes ago
 RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote ..

RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..

19 minutes ago
 Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives

20 minutes ago
 RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenge ..

RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..

20 minutes ago
 FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation ..

FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector

20 minutes ago
 NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East