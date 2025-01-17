Open Menu

European Commission Steps Up Probe Into X Over Content Moderation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2025 | 10:45 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The European Commission said on Friday it was stepping up its investigation into whether Elon Musk’s social media network X breached EU rules on content moderation with requests for information and an order for it to retain relevant documents.

As part of its investigation launched in December 2023, the EU executive said it was requesting X to provide by Feb. 15 internal documentation about its recommender system that makes content suggestions to users, and any recent changes made to it.

"Today we are taking further steps to shed light on the compliance of X’s recommender systems with the obligations under the DSA,” EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement, referring to the EU’s Digital Services Act.

The Commission issued a “retention order” requiring X to preserve internal documents and information regarding future changes to the design and functioning of its recommender algorithms for the period from Jan. 17 to the end of 2025.

It also requested access to certain of X’s technical interfaces.

“These steps will allow the Commission services to take all relevant facts into account in the complex assessment under the DSA of systemic risks and their mitigation,” the Commission, according to NBC news.

