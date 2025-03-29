European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skills

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The European Commission will invest €1.3 billion in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and digital skills through the Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL) for 2025 to 2027, it said in a statement on Friday.

Key priorities include expanding access to generative AI applications, particularly in the health and care sectors, funding immersive environment testing (virtual worlds), implementing the AI Act, and deploying energy-efficient common data spaces.

The initiative also aims to strengthen the European Digital Innovation Hubs (EDIHs), a network that provides businesses and public institutions with technical expertise, technology testing, training, and advisory services to accelerate AI adoption across Europe.

The plan will also enhance cyber resilience through solutions like the EU Cybersecurity Reserve, which will improve the security of critical infrastructure, including hospitals and submarine cables.

Another major focus is the Destination Earth initiative, which is working on a digital model of Earth to support climate adaptation and disaster risk management.

In addition, the programme will develop EU education and training institutions' digital skills capacity to nurture and attract talent while boosting advanced skills in the European workforce.

It will also facilitate the rollout of the EU Digital Identity Wallet architecture and the European Trust Infrastructure, promoting adoption across Member States. Additionally, the programme will stimulate the transformation of the public sector by developing efficient, high-quality, interoperable digital public services.