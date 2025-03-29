European Commission To Invest €1.3 Billion In AI, Cybersecurity, Digital Skills
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 03:45 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2025) The European Commission will invest €1.3 billion in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and digital skills through the Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL) for 2025 to 2027, it said in a statement on Friday.
Key priorities include expanding access to generative AI applications, particularly in the health and care sectors, funding immersive environment testing (virtual worlds), implementing the AI Act, and deploying energy-efficient common data spaces.
The initiative also aims to strengthen the European Digital Innovation Hubs (EDIHs), a network that provides businesses and public institutions with technical expertise, technology testing, training, and advisory services to accelerate AI adoption across Europe.
The plan will also enhance cyber resilience through solutions like the EU Cybersecurity Reserve, which will improve the security of critical infrastructure, including hospitals and submarine cables.
Another major focus is the Destination Earth initiative, which is working on a digital model of Earth to support climate adaptation and disaster risk management.
In addition, the programme will develop EU education and training institutions' digital skills capacity to nurture and attract talent while boosting advanced skills in the European workforce.
It will also facilitate the rollout of the EU Digital Identity Wallet architecture and the European Trust Infrastructure, promoting adoption across Member States. Additionally, the programme will stimulate the transformation of the public sector by developing efficient, high-quality, interoperable digital public services.
Recent Stories
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ..
New Zealand defeat Pakistan by 73 runs in first ODI
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji
More Stories From Middle East
-
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skills2 minutes ago
-
UAE airports cement global leadership in sustainability, shape future of travel31 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims of earthquake31 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates XRG regains lead in Volta a Catalunya2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council condemns attack on Niger’s Kokorou town2 hours ago
-
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji2 hours ago
-
At least 4 killed in severe storms along Texas-Mexico border3 hours ago
-
Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,0003 hours ago
-
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network16 hours ago
-
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,25117 hours ago
-
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissioner-General17 hours ago
-
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime Minister; witnesses ..17 hours ago