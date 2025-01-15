European Commission Unveils Action Plan To Protect Health Sector From Cyberattacks
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The European Commission has unveiled an action plan aimed at bolstering the cybersecurity of hospitals and healthcare providers across the EU.
The initiative is an important step in shielding the healthcare sector from cyber threats. By enhancing threat detection, preparedness and response capabilities of hospitals and health providers, it will create a safer and more secure environment for patients and health professionals.
The action plan was announced in President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's political guidelines as a key priority within the first 100 days of the new mandate.
The plan focuses on four main priorities: enhanced prevention, better detection and identification of threats, response to cyberattacks to minimise impact, and deterrence to protect European healthcare systems.
According to a report by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the median cost of a major cybersecurity incident in the healthcare sector is €300,000.
The Primary challenge is that many hospitals face significant funding shortages, with available resources mainly directed toward patient care.
