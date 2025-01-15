Open Menu

European Commission Unveils Action Plan To Protect Health Sector From Cyberattacks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:32 PM

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattacks

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The European Commission has unveiled an action plan aimed at bolstering the cybersecurity of hospitals and healthcare providers across the EU.

The initiative is an important step in shielding the healthcare sector from cyber threats. By enhancing threat detection, preparedness and response capabilities of hospitals and health providers, it will create a safer and more secure environment for patients and health professionals.

The action plan was announced in President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's political guidelines as a key priority within the first 100 days of the new mandate.

The plan focuses on four main priorities: enhanced prevention, better detection and identification of threats, response to cyberattacks to minimise impact, and deterrence to protect European healthcare systems.

According to a report by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the median cost of a major cybersecurity incident in the healthcare sector is €300,000.

The Primary challenge is that many hospitals face significant funding shortages, with available resources mainly directed toward patient care.

Related Topics

European Union From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operatio ..

Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035

2 minutes ago
 European Commission unveils action plan to protect ..

European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

Dubai International Project Management Forum opens

3 minutes ago
 UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahy ..

UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

3 minutes ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank

3 minutes ago
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism ..

Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightf ..

Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024

4 minutes ago
 China enhances food security with advanced agricul ..

China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science

4 minutes ago
 Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 202 ..

Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024

4 minutes ago
 NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cab ..

NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region

4 minutes ago
 France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East