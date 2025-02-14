Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 08:45 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The European Commission viewed US President Donald Trump's proposed “reciprocal” trade policy as a step in the wrong direction, highlighting its commitment to an open and predictable global trading system that benefits all partners.

In a statement today, the Commission said the EU maintains some of the lowest tariffs in the world and sees no justification for increased US tariffs on its exports.

“Tariffs are taxes. By imposing tariffs, the US is taxing its own citizens, raising costs for business, stifling growth and fuelling inflation.

Tariffs heighten economic uncertainty and disrupt the efficiency and integration of global markets.”

The statement further said that the EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies. "The EU will always protect European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified tariff measures."

