- Home
- Middle East
- European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in wrong direction
European Commission Views Trump's Proposed 'reciprocal' Trade Policy As Step In Wrong Direction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 08:45 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The European Commission viewed US President Donald Trump's proposed “reciprocal” trade policy as a step in the wrong direction, highlighting its commitment to an open and predictable global trading system that benefits all partners.
In a statement today, the Commission said the EU maintains some of the lowest tariffs in the world and sees no justification for increased US tariffs on its exports.
“Tariffs are taxes. By imposing tariffs, the US is taxing its own citizens, raising costs for business, stifling growth and fuelling inflation.
Tariffs heighten economic uncertainty and disrupt the efficiency and integration of global markets.”
The statement further said that the EU will react firmly and immediately against unjustified barriers to free and fair trade, including when tariffs are used to challenge legal and non-discriminatory policies. "The EU will always protect European businesses, workers, and consumers from unjustified tariff measures."
Recent Stories
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..
Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..
DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
More Stories From Middle East
-
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in wrong direction31 seconds ago
-
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week15 minutes ago
-
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Conference reviews final pr ..30 minutes ago
-
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles45 minutes ago
-
Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, systems at IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
January 2025 sees record global temperatures despite La Niña1 hour ago
-
Digital School launches 'Skills Academies' initiative2 hours ago
-
UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the People of Sudan’ in Add ..2 hours ago
-
Growth in global electricity demand set to accelerate as power-hungry sectors expand: IEA2 hours ago
-
Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships2 hours ago
-
ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against CBRNE threats at IDE ..2 hours ago
-
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 million3 hours ago