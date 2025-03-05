European Commission, World Bank Group join forces to expand energy access in Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga announced today following a meeting in Brussels their intent to align the European Commission's ‘Scaling Up Renewables in Africa' initiative with ‘Mission 300', which aims to provide electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

With some 600 million people in Africa still without access to electricity, there is an urgent need for a coordinated, ambitious push to expand electricity access. This is critical to unlocking Africa's growth potential, meeting rising demand, creating jobs for the next generation, and improving quality of life. The collaboration between Mission 300 and Scaling Up Renewables in Africa aims to drive this transformation.

President von der Leyen said: “We are on a mission: to power Africa with clean energy. Last November, together with President Ramaphosa, I launched the Scaling up Renewables in Africa campaign to drive critical investment towards this goal. Today, we're taking it further. We join forces with the World Bank to turbocharge renewable energy deployment on the continent. Together, we want to deliver cleaner, more sustainable power to millions. Let's make it happen.”

President Banga said: "Electricity is more than power—it's the foundation of jobs, opportunity, and economic growth. It is a fundamental human right. Mission 300 is about connecting 300 million people to reliable, affordable electricity so small businesses can grow and young people can be prepared for the jobs of the future.

By aligning with the European Commission's ‘Scaling Up Renewables in Africa' initiative, we are strengthening our collective push to expand energy access, attract investment, and drive lasting economic progress."

The ‘Scaling Up Renewables in Africa' initiative launched by President von der Leyen and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in November 2024 seeks to mobilize new commitments from governments, financial institutions, the private sector, and philanthropists to boost renewable power generation across the continent. Partnering with Global Citizen and backed by the International Energy Agency, the initiative focuses on policy and financial solutions.

Launched in April 2024 by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank, Mission 300 unites governments, the private sector, development institutions and philanthropies to deliver affordable power, improve utility efficiency, attract private investment, and ensure reliable, sustainable electricity access. The initiative, supported by partners such as The Rockefeller Foundation, among others, seeks to foster greater regional integration and energy access across Africa.

The European Commission and World Bank Group's collaboration would facilitate increased support for financing of sustainable energy projects in Africa and will culminate at the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa in November 2025. Pledges made under the “Scaling Up Renewables in Africa” campaign will contribute to Mission 300, to advance the shared objective to improve energy connectivity for people in Africa.

