European Council extends economic restrictive measures against Russia

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The European Council today renewed the EU restrictive measures in view of Russia’s continuing actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine for a further 6 months, until 31st July 2025.

These economic measures, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded since February 2022.

They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.

They also cover: a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a de-SWIFTing of several Russian banks.

