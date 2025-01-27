European Council Extends Economic Restrictive Measures Against Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) The European Council today renewed the EU restrictive measures in view of Russia’s continuing actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine for a further 6 months, until 31st July 2025.
These economic measures, first introduced in 2014, were significantly expanded since February 2022.
They currently consist of a broad spectrum of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods.
They also cover: a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, a de-SWIFTing of several Russian banks.
