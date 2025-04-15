European Council To Provide EU Assistance Of €500 Million In Loans To Jordan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 12:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The European Council today officially adopted a decision to provide up to €500 million in macro-financial assistance (MFA) to Jordan.
The EU assistance will bolster Jordan’s economic stability and support its ongoing reform agenda in the face of mounting internal and external challenges. It will help the country meet its outstanding external financing needs while creating the fiscal space necessary to sustain reform efforts.
The assistance, provided in response to Jordan’s request for additional support in October 2023, will be available for two and a half years and will be provided in the form of concessional loans, granted at terms that allow Jordan to repay them during a long period, including a possible grace period.
Loans will be disbursed in three instalments.
Since 2013, the EU has provided Jordan with €1.08 billion through three previous macro-financial assistance (MFA) programmes, with the latest MFA-III programme (2020-2023) offering €700 million to support key reforms in public finance management, social policies, and governance.
