European defence white paper focuses on rearming Europe

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) The European Commission and the High Representative have today presented the European Defence White Paper – “A Roadmap for Readiness 2030”.

As part of the Rearming Europe/Readiness for 2030 plan, the Commission also unveiled an ambitious defence package that provides financial tools to support EU member states in boosting investment in defence capabilities.

The "ReArm Europe" plan aims to strengthen Europe's overall defence capabilities through new financial mechanisms, while the White Paper sets out a framework for a new approach to defence and identifies key investment needs.

The White Paper proposes solutions to bridge critical capability gaps and build a robust defence industrial base. It outlines ways for member states to significantly invest in defence, procure advanced defence systems, and enhance the long-term readiness of the European defence industry.

To effectively address challenges, the White Paper identifies several key actions, including:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced the Rearming Europe/Readiness for 2030 plan, which focuses on unlocking public financing for defence at the national level and introduces a new dedicated instrument for European security operations, known as SAFE.

Given the current extraordinary circumstances, the Commission has stated that it will raise up to €150 billion from capital markets using its well-established joint financing approach. These funds will be made available to interested EU member states upon request, based on their national plans, to accelerate investments in European defence capabilities efficiently.

The Commission also urged the use of the European Investment Bank Group’s resources and the mobilisation of private capital through an accelerated Savings and Investment Union.

The Commission noted that public investment alone is insufficient to meet the needs of the defence industry, from startups to well-established corporations. To address this, the Savings and Investment Union Strategy, adopted by the Commission, will facilitate the mobilisation of private savings into more efficient capital markets and direct investments into vital economic sectors, such as defence, for those willing to invest.