European OECD Countries Lead Nuclear Power Generation
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) Electricity generation from nuclear power in the countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reached approximately 144.7 TWh in September 2024, accounting for 16.4% of the total electricity production in these countries.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its Monthly Electricity Statistics report, said that over the first three quarters of 2024, electricity generation from nuclear grew by 2.
8% year-to-date. The increase was mainly driven by OECD Europe (+5.0% y-t-d or 22.9 TWh), followed by OECD Asia Oceania (+5.6% y-t-d or 10.3 TWh), while the OECD Americas also saw an increase of 0.5% year-to-date or 3.6 TWh.
According to the data, January 2024 saw the largest increase in nuclear electricity production compared to 2023, with output reaching 162 TWh. February 2024 recorded the highest share of nuclear energy in total electricity production, accounting for 17.3%.
