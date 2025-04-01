European Parliament Approves Aid Package For Egypt, Jordan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) Members of the European Parliament have approved two proposals to provide Egypt and Jordan with loans worth €4 billion and €500 million, respectively.
The Parliament adopted the macro-financial assistance to Egypt with 452 votes in favour, 182 against and 40 abstentions. The proposal for Jordan was passed with 571 votes in favour, 59 against and 46 abstentions.
The European Commission proposed support for Egypt on 15th March 2024, in the form of macro-financial assistance through loans amounting to up to €5 billion. This included a short-term loan of up to €1 billion, which was already disbursed at the end of 2024, and a regular loan of up to €4 billion to be disbursed in three instalments. The Parliament approved this proposal.
As for Jordan, the loan is intended to help cover financing needs, support structural reforms and contribute to fiscal consolidation efforts.
Recent Stories
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
More Stories From Middle East
-
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan2 minutes ago
-
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role2 minutes ago
-
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime17 minutes ago
-
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mother17 minutes ago
-
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 202547 minutes ago
-
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against US tariffs'2 hours ago
-
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF4 hours ago
-
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA5 hours ago
-
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza5 hours ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives condolences on passing of his Mother5 hours ago
-
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,7195 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother5 hours ago