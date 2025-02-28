Open Menu

European Parliament Delegation Gains Insight Into UAE's Human Rights Efforts

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) received a high-level delegation from the European Parliament at its headquarters, where they were briefed on the UAE's significant progress in the field of human rights.

The delegation praised the qualitative steps taken by the institution to promote a culture of human rights, its strategic directives, and the activities associated with its mandate. Additionally, they acknowledged the NHRI’s active regional and international engagement with human rights organisations and institutions, particularly the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI).

The delegation was welcomed by Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, and Dr. Saeed Al Ghufli, Secretary-General of the NHRI.

Kruse emphasised that “this visit reflects the growing importance that international institutions place on the active role of the NHRI in promoting and protecting human rights.”

He added, “We are committed to continuing our efforts to develop policies and practices that enhance the UAE’s position as a leading model in respecting human rights and adhering to the highest international standards.

The delegation was led by Reinhold Lopatka, Chairperson and Representative of Spain in the European Parliament, alongside Abir Al-Sahlani, Vice-President and Representative of Sweden in the European Parliament; Hana Jalloul, Representative of Spain in the European Parliament; and Antonio López, Representative of Spain in the European Parliament.

Also attending the meeting were Lucía Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE; Simona Moriano, Administrator in the middle East Affairs Department; Kathleen Hopgen, Assistant in the Middle East Affairs Department; Jan Williams, Political Affairs Advisor; and Joost Hermans, Political Affairs Advisor.

This is the second visit by a European Parliament delegation, following the first visit in 2022. It highlights the growing international recognition of the NHRI’s strategic role in protecting human rights, as well as its commitment to transparency and fostering dialogue with global partner

