European Polished Diamonds Escape US Import Tariffs
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 03:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the umbrella organisation for Antwerp’s diamond sector, has secured a zero percent import tariff for natural polished diamonds under the new trade agreement between the European Commission and the United States.
The AWDC announced the breakthrough in a press release on Wednesday, crediting it to “intensive negotiations.”
The exemption forms part of a US decree, retroactively effective from 1st September, which grants tariff waivers to trading partners that strike agreements on industrial exports such as nickel, gold, other metals, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.
“In concrete terms, this means that diamonds of European origin, for example, polished in Antwerp, will likely not be subject to the standard tariff of 15 percent, but can be accepted at zero,” the AWDC stated. “This is a huge boost for the Antwerp diamond sector in general and will give the Antwerp cutting industry a boost.
” The centre added that the decision will also have a global impact, enabling other major diamond-cutting countries to secure favourable tariffs.
“With a total annual export of 2.1 billion US$ from Antwerp to the US market, the US is a very important trading partner for Antwerp,” the AWDC noted. “AWDC has strongly focused on this issue because it is incredibly important and benefits our competitiveness as a trading and cutting centre,” said Karen Rentmeesters, CEO of AWDC.
Rentmeesters also praised the role of all partners in the diamond sector, as well as the Belgian government and the European Commission. “They have been able to make it clear that a 15 percent import duty would not benefit the US jewellery market in any way but would primarily harm consumers. After all, there are no diamond mines and hardly any diamond-cutting factories active in the United States, meaning there is no industry to protect.”
Recent Stories
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..
It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..
General Women’s Union launches world's first official employment programme for ..
Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case
Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan
Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP
ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion9 minutes ago
-
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs9 minutes ago
-
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s National Day9 minutes ago
-
General Women’s Union launches world's first official employment programme for Productive Families24 minutes ago
-
ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation1 hour ago
-
Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation2 hours ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympics International to e ..2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility3 hours ago
-
UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council3 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil up to $72.03 pb3 hours ago
-
TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua University3 hours ago
-
With Abdullah bin Zayed in attendance, UAE hosts Youth Dialogue on sidelines of UNGA80 in New York4 hours ago