European Scientists Release Plans For Even Bigger Atom Smasher
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 01:45 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) Scientists at the world's largest atom smasher have released a blueprint for a much bigger successor that could help solve remaining enigmas of physics.
The plans for the Future Circular Collider — a nearly 91-kilometre (56.5-mile) loop along the French-Swiss border and even below Lake Geneva — published late on Monday put the finishing details on a project roughly a decade in the making at CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research.
The study lays out features like the proposed path, environmental impact, scientific ambitions and cost of the project.
Independent experts will take a look before CERN's two-dozen member countries — all European except for Israel — decide in 2028 whether to go forward, starting in the mid-2040s at a cost of some 14 billion Swiss francs (about $16 billion).
CERN officials have touted the promise of scientific discoveries that could drive innovation in areas like cryogenics, superconducting magnets and vacuum technologies that could benefit humankind.
Outside experts pointed to the promise of learning more about the Higgs boson, the elusive particle that helped explain how matter formed after the Big Bang.
