European Union Celebrates 'Europe Day' In UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2023 (WAM) – The European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates hosted a diplomatic reception on Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 73rd ‘Europe Day’, with UAE partners, government officials, key figures and members of the diplomatic community and international organisations.

Held at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel, the event was attended by Ayesha Bin Suwaidan, Director of European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE; and Ambassadors of EU member states and other countries.

Every year on 9th May, the European Union marks ‘Europe Day’, as a day to celebrate the values of peace and unity, and to commemorate the historic 1950 Shuman Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of the European Union we know today.

Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE, commended on the longstanding relations and exchanges between the EU and UAE.

“When the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father of the UAE, visited Europe in the 1950s, the European Union as we know it today did not even exist. But, the idea of bringing nations and people together – instead of waging senseless wars − and laying the foundations for common progress and development, resonated strongly with him.

It was this same aspiration that led the rulers of the Emirates to create the successful federation in 1971 known today as the United Arab Emirates. The EU now shares many values with the UAE, including unity in diversity, tolerance and respect, the quest for peace, stability and prosperity, and a moral responsibility to help countries in need.”

The event was attended by over 250 guests who enjoyed a remarkable musical programme presented by ‘Gadrew Way’, a world class string quartet from the Czech Republic, which has performed at many festivals and concert venues, including Expo 2020 Dubai.

The quartet kicked off the celebration with a unique interpretation of the EU and UAE anthems. They also played classical compositions by European composers, including “Vltava” by Czech composer Bedřich Smetana, followed by “Canon” by German composer Johann Pachelbel, and ending with “Carmen” by French composer Georges Bizet.

Europe Day is celebrated in Europe by all EU institutions and EU Member States as well as globally by over 140 EU Delegations around the world.