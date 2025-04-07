Open Menu

European Union Finance Ministers To Deliberate On Impact Of Tariffs On European Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 10:30 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) European Union finance ministers will convene in Warsaw on Friday to address the anticipated economic impact of US tariffs on EU goods.

Meeting chair Andrzej Domanski, Poland's finance minister, has proposed strengthening the EU's internal market as a potential response.

Domanski warned that supply chain disruptions and escalating company costs pose a significant threat to European growth and Currency stability, ahead of the Warsaw meeting.

He emphasised the potential for adverse social consequences, including heightened consumer prices and increased citizen vulnerability.

