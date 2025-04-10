European Union puts counter-tariffs on hold for 90 days

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The European Union will suspend for 90 days its countermeasures against the U.S. in response to President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, to buy time to negotiate a trade deal, Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday. The European Union, which had faced a 20% tariff, welcomed Trump's U-turn, saying it was an "important step towards stabilising the global economy".

The European Commission president announced the concession after Trump pulled a U-turn on Wednesday on the punishing “reciprocal” tariffs he announced on “Liberation Day” just over a week ago.

“We want to give negotiations a chance,” von der Leyen said in a social media post. “While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days.”

‘’If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in. Preparatory work on further countermeasures continues. As I have said before, all options remain on the table,'' she added.