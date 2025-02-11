Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) As the 2025 two-day AI Action Summit unfolds in Paris, a major push to position Europe as a global leader in AI is taking shape. The EU AI Champions Initiative, spearheaded by the global investment and transformation company General Catalyst, has issued a call to action urging simplified AI regulation, increased investment in infrastructure, and a public awareness campaign to boost trust in the technology.

The centrepiece of the plan is a €150 billion investment in European AI over the next five years, backed by 20 key investors.

The initiative has already secured support from major corporations, venture capital firms, and AI startups, marking a significant coordinated efforts to scale AI in Europe. Among the backers are Germany’s Deutsche Bank, defence startup Helsing, French AI darling Mistral, and music-streaming giant Spotify.

In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced this morning a €109 billion pledge for AI development in France.

With a collective market capitalisation exceeding €2.9 trillion and a workforce of 3.

7 million employees, the initiative’s supporters represent a notable force in European industry.

The new strategy aims to accelerate AI adoption across critical sectors such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and defence—all areas where Europe already holds global leadership but has been slow to integrate AI at scale.

At the core of the initiative is a new strategic report, An Ambitious Agenda for European AI, which outlines how Europe can leverage AI to boost productivity, drive economic resilience, and maintain strategic autonomy. The report emphasises the need for radical collaboration between established companies, AI technology providers, and policymakers to unlock AI’s full economic potential​.

Jeannette zu Fürstenberg, managing director and head of Europe at General Catalyst, highlighted the urgency of the moment: “By seizing the moment, working with greater intention and embracing deep collaboration, Europe can seize a generational opportunity by leading in applied AI, integrating it into our industrial base to boost productivity, resilience and economic sovereignty.”