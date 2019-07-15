UrduPoint.com
Europe’s Largest Research Organisation Joins Sharjah Research, Technology And Innovation Park

Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has announced that Fraunhofer, Europe’s largest application-oriented research organisation, will have a presence at the Science Park.

An agreement has been signed with SRTI Park to launch a Research and Development Centre for Fraunhofer, a leading global German Research and Applied Science Society.

The facility will be open to university researchers and organisations from the public and private sectors in the fields of automotive, aviation, smart manufacturing and water management, as well as, providing technical consulting and expertise for the Park and companies in the UAE to initiate research and development projects in the selected fields.

The agreement was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, and a number of senior officials and researchers representing various specialised research institutes from Fraunhofer.

The agreement also includes efforts to promote cooperation, exchange of experts and services between the Science Park and Fraunhofer Institutes for the purpose of mutual benefits.

"We are proud to partner with a world-class institution such as Fraunhofer," said Al Mahmoudi, "This is a demonstration of Sharjah's global standing, represented by the SRTI Park and its pivotal role in supporting and developing the region's innovation ecosystem."

Founded in 1949, Fraunhofer is the largest and most renowned research organisation in Europe. It has 72 research institutions: 58 spread throughout Germany, six centres in the US and three in Asia. It also boasts more than 26,000 researchers of which 80 % are PhD holders in science and engineering.

