EuroTier makes Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) EuroTier, the world’s leading trade show for animal husbandry and livestock management has announced the launch of its inaugural exhibition in the middle East, the first-of-its-kind gathering for farmers, farm owners, livestock managers and agriculturists in the region.

The exhibition will feature animal breeding contests and live auctions of foreign breeds, alongside an extensive hosted buyer programme, formal workshops and panel discussions.

Scheduled to run from 2nd to 4th September, 2019, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, EuroTier Middle East will bring together over 120 exhibitors from 16 countries. This will mark the first time that a sheep and goat breeding contest is conducted during a formal exhibition, along with live bidding and auctions for foreign cattle breeds. Saudi Arabia will be the country of honour at the event.

Visitors to the EuroTier Middle East can avail of significant discounts on the products displayed and receive a comprehensive insight into the latest innovations in the farming and agriculture industries. The animal breeding contest will be held across several categories, including meat quality and milk production for Nuami, Najdi and Persian Somali sheep, and Boer, Ardi, Salali and Rahbi goats. The expo will also feature farm inputs and implements.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, strategic partner of Eurotier Middle East, said, "With global weather patterns becoming increasingly harsh and unpredictable, it is important for our local farming and agriculture communities to innovate and develop their agricultural and livestock-rearing practices in order to maintain the current levels of food production and self-reliance, while investing in safe, sustainable technologies that ensure food security for the future generations of Abu Dhabi."

Fadi Saad, Managing Director of Multibridge Event Management and organising partner of EuroTier Middle East, said, "As the world’s leading trade show for agriculture and animal farming, EuroTier packs a gold-standard mix of technological innovation, industry expertise, and international best practices at its events and exhibitions across the world. We are pleased to support its first venture in the Middle East and look forward to seeing it evolve into the largest gathering of farmers in the region by bringing together the farming industry’s leading Names."

The launch of the event is timely and follows the announcement of several state-backed investments in Abu Dhabi’s agriculture technology firms over the recent months valued at AED1 billion (US$272 million).