EU’s Employment Rate Reached 75.8% In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS,17th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, 75.8% (197.6 million people) of the EU’s 20 to 64-year-olds were employed, the highest share recorded since the start of the time series in 2009. The employment rate was up 0.5 percentage points (pp) compared with 2023 and 1.2 pp compared with 2022, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Among the EU countries, the highest employment rates were recorded in the Netherlands (83.5%), Malta (83.0%) and Czechia (82.3%). The lowest rates were recorded in Italy (67.1%), Greece (69.3%) and Romania (69.5%).
In 2024, the EU over-qualification rate was 21.3%, with 20.5% for men and 22.
0% for women. Over-qualification is when people with tertiary education are employed in occupations that do not require such a high level of education.
Among the EU countries, the over-qualification rate was highest in Spain (35.0%), followed by Greece (33.0%) and Cyprus (28.2%).
Meanwhile, Luxembourg (4.7%), Croatia (12.6%) and Czechia (12.8%) recorded the lowest rates.
In 21 of the 27 EU countries, women had higher over-qualification rates than men, with the largest differences recorded in Italy (7.7 pp), Slovakia (6.4 pp) and Malta (5.3 pp). However, in 6 EU countries, men had higher over-qualification rates, with the biggest differences recorded in Lithuania (5.2 pp), Latvia (2.6 pp) and Estonia (2.5 pp).
