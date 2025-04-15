Open Menu

EU's Exports Of Medicinal, Pharma Products Up By 13.5% In 2024

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) BRUSSELS, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products increased by 13.5% compared with 2023, reaching €313.4 billion. At the same time, imports only recorded a modest increase of 0.5%, amounting to €119.7 billion, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Consequently, in 2024, the EU's trade surplus in medicinal and pharmaceutical products came to a total of €193.6 billion, marking a record high.

Last year, Germany was the EU’s largest extra-EU exporter of medicinal and pharmaceutical products (€67.

9 billion), followed by Ireland (€56.6 billion) and Belgium (€41.4 billion).

The largest extra-EU importers were Germany (€23.0 billion), Belgium (€21.3 billion) and the Netherlands (€14.7 billion).

The main destination for extra-EU exports of medicinal and pharmaceutical products in 2024 was the United States (38.2% of all exports outside the EU; €119.8 billion), followed by Switzerland (16.4%; €51.3 billion) and the United Kingdom (5.8%; €18.2 billion).

Most of the imports to the EU came from the United States (38.3%; €45.9 billion), Switzerland (32.6%; €39.1 billion) and the United Kingdom (7.3%; €8.7 billion).

