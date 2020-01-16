Evaluations begin for 'Tolerance Award' nominations

The International Institute for Tolerance, IIT, has commenced the evaluation process for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award in accordance with the criteria and conditions approved by the Award's Board of Trustees that reflect the highest standards of accuracy, transparency and integrity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) The International Institute for Tolerance, IIT, has commenced the evaluation process for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award in accordance with the criteria and conditions approved by the Award's board of Trustees that reflect the highest standards of accuracy, transparency and integrity.

The Award honours individuals and entities with outstanding achievements in promoting tolerance in the fields of human thought, literature, visual arts, youth projects and new media. To meet the high uptake in nominations, IIT had earlier extended the closing date to 15th January 2020.

The Technical Advisory Committee will evaluate all nominations received through the Award’s website from around the world across the five categories and forward a shortlist of candidates to the jury.

Major General Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Award, said, "The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Tolerance Award is the first global initiative to highlight the importance of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the cultures and religions of the world.

"The nominations are currently undergoing assessment by the Technical Advisory Committee that comprises renowned personalities with a strong track record of instilling moral values in their communities."

Mazen Hayek, Group Commercial, CSR and PR Director at MBC, chairs the committee. Members include Dr Suaad Al Oraimi, author and Assistant Professor of Sociology at the United Arab Emirates University, Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Dr Yousef Sharab, researcher and academic specialising in scientific research curriculums, and Dr Saeed Amin Mohamed Nasef, Professor of Sociology and Head of the Department of Sociology and Social Work at Ajman University.

The Award aims to shape a new generation of ambassadors of tolerance by developing youth leadership capabilities; through carefully designed programmes and encourage entrepreneurship and excellence in establishing new benchmarks of tolerance at the national and international levels, in addition, it seeks to stimulate interfaith dialogue and portray the true image of islam as a religion of tolerance.