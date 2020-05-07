UrduPoint.com
Evangelical Community Of Egypt Supports Call To Pray For Humanity On May 14

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pray for humanity on May 14

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) The presidency of the Evangelical Community of Egypt has supported the call of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to pray to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic Andrea Zaki, President of the Evangelical Community in Egypt, on Wednesday called upon all churches in Egypt to unify their prayers to save humanity from the great danger of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on people all over the world to pray to God on May 14 for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the world is facing a great danger that threatens the lives of millions of people.

