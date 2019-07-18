Evolution of Arabic calligraphy featured at a Sharjah museum

(@imziishan)

The development of Arabic calligraphy and the artistic discipline of Islamic handwriting will be highlighted throughout a three-month exhibition at the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, SCM

Titled, 'Evolution Stages of Arabic Calligraphy', the exhibition focuses on six main Arabic styles of writing, namely 'Al Kufi', 'Al Thuluth', 'Al Naskh', 'Al Ta’liq', 'Al Diwani' and 'Al Maghribi', which later inspired calligraphers to create other scripts.

Over 40 artworks are on display at SCM from 18th July and until 18th October. The masterpieces shed light on how Arabic calligraphy transformed from being originally a communication tool and blossomed into an art form boasting various styles.

Featured works comprise contemporary calligraphers from across the region including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and other countries who wrote Arabic scripts including verses from the Holy Quran on various materials, such as canvas, parchment and paper.

Commenting on the announcement, Manal Ataya, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, SMA, said the exhibition takes visitors on a journey to see how Arabic calligraphy has evolved throughout history.

She added that the exhibition also celebrates Sharjah being named 2019 World Book Capital, and is part of SMA’s ongoing efforts to educate visitors about Arab culture and showcase and preserve the beauty and creativity of Arabic calligraphy.

"The exhibition aims to generate more awareness about calligraphy and calligraphers, as an art form that continues to evolve," Ataya concluded.