EWEC, Burjeel Holdings to power 22 healthcare facilities with clean energy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) and Burjeel Holdings have entered into a strategic partnership to power 22 of Burjeel's healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi with clean energy, verified through the provision of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs).

CECs, issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), are the only recognised instruments in Abu Dhabi to trace electricity from renewable and clean generation sources, allowing companies to verify the clean energy consumed and lower their Scope 2 emissions.

The agreement marks a key milestone in Burjeel Holdings' carbon neutrality journey and underscores both organisations' commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation.

Francois Brice, Executive Director of Commercial and Fuel Management at EWEC, said, "By reducing the Scope 2 emissions of its medical facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Burjeel Holdings is taking a significant step towards incorporating clean energy into its businesses. This agreement reflects the growing commitment of key industries to reduce their carbon footprint and aligns with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

EWEC remains dedicated to enabling organisations across various sectors to access verified clean energy solutions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in sustainable energy adoption."

Omran Alkhoori, President of business Development and Member of the board of Directors at Burjeel Holdings, said, "At Burjeel Holdings, sustainability is at the core of our mission to deliver world-class healthcare. This partnership with EWEC is a pivotal step in our journey toward carbon neutrality. By integrating clean energy into our operations, we are reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible healthcare while contributing to the UAE's broader sustainability goals."

EWEC is driving the adoption of the DoE's CEC scheme, helping a range of organisations accelerate the decarbonisation of their operations. Issued in one-megawatt-hour units, CECs are tradable digital certificates that comply with the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard) and prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits derived from clean energy consumption.