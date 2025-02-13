EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified companies for the development of the Al Sila Wind Independent Power Project (IPP), near the existing utility-scale wind farm in Al Sila.

Once fully operational, Al Sila Wind will generate up to 140 megawatts (MW) AC of renewable energy, providing enough generation capacity to power 36,000 homes, and displace 190,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The project builds on Abu Dhabi’s existing wind farms located at Sila, Sir Bani Yas Island and Delma Island, and will increase Abu Dhabi’s wind generation capacity to approximately 240MW.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Asset Development and Management Officer of EWEC, said, “The Al Sila Wind project represents a bold step forward in diversifying the UAE’s energy mix and further establishing Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for innovation in utility-scale renewable energy."

He added that this strategic development aligns with EWEC’s mission to accelerate the energy transition while advancing the UAE’s sustainable future.

"We are forecasting a further increase in our wind capacity to 2.6 gigawatts by 2035, setting a global benchmark in renewable energy leadership."

The RFP is being issued to 16 companies and consortiums who qualified for the RFP stage after submitting Statements of Qualification, following the Expression of Interest (EOI) stage in October 2024.

The RFP provides detailed requirements and proposed technical parametres for the project to support companies and consortiums in developing their submissions.

Al Sila Wind project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the wind farm and associated infrastructure. The successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 percent of the entity, while the remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

The developer will enter into a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with EWEC, the single buyer of power and water capacity and output in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.