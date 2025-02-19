EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) today announced that it has opened registration for its Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction. The auction is scheduled to close on 14th March 2025.

This initiative aligns with the UAE's Year of Community 2025 goals, which strive to unlock the potential of individuals, families, and organisations to ensure a sustainable future for all.

The CECs auction empowers individuals, businesses, and organisations to take measurable action to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to Abu Dhabi's collective environmental well-being.

Francois Brice, Executive Director of Commercial and Fuel Management, said, "The increasing demand for Clean Energy Certificates reflects the growing interest across Abu Dhabi in sustainability and emissions reduction. As a key enabler of the UAE's clean energy transition, EWEC is facilitating access to renewable and clean energy while actively driving real-world decarbonisation outcomes.

"In this Year of Community, we encourage businesses, individuals, and organisations to take part in shaping a more sustainable future for all—one that benefits not just our economy but also the well-being of our communities and future generations.

"

In 2024, EWEC made significant strides in expanding the adoption of clean energy across Abu Dhabi. The introduction of wind-generated CECs marked a major milestone, while landmark agreements with key organisations—spanning healthcare, utilities, and the events industry—demonstrated how diverse sectors are embracing sustainable energy solutions to meet their decarbonisation goals, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's leadership in clean energy adoption and emissions reduction across multiple industries.

Issued by the DoE in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), CECs are the only accredited instrument that proves the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy, certifying that the electricity consumed by the redeeming Abu Dhabi-based entity originates from a renewable or clean energy source.

To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC's Clean Energy Certificates team at [email protected].