EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) announced that it has obtained approval to allocate four new sites covering an area of approximately 75 square kilometres to be turned into world-leading solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind energy developments.

Spanning four sites within Abu Dhabi, the land will feature three new solar PV plants located in Al Faya, Al Khazna, and Al Zarraf, and one new wind farm in Sila.

The landmark projects are set to deliver 4.5 gigawatts (GW) (AC) of additional solar PV capacity and up to 140 megawatts of new wind capacity to Abu Dhabi.

The solar PV projects will support EWEC’s delivery of 10GW of installed solar PV capacity by 2030 and 18GW by 2035, contributing to collective efforts to achieve the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi and UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the DoE, said, “Securing land for EWEC to accelerate the development of new world-leading renewable energy projects in Abu Dhabi is not just a step forward in our energy journey, but it also aligns with the DoE’s regulatory and policy framework, which is pivotal for achieving a sustainable economic future.

As the authority overseeing the energy sector, the DoE's strategic commitment is key to reaching our Clean Energy Strategic Targets 2035 and decarbonising the energy sector. Collaborating with our partners ensures the deployment of more transformative and resilient low-carbon energy solutions, reducing carbon emissions and advancing the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative objectives.

”

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), said, “We are delighted to be closely collaborating with EWEC and key partners in securing land for new renewable energy projects that will play a crucial role in supporting the UAE’s energy transition and environmental sustainability objectives.

This collaboration ensures that the developed energy infrastructure is coexisting harmoniously with the natural ecosystem, and this achievement is a testament to EAD’s pivotal role in overseeing land and environmental management, reinforcing our commitment to our Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy and sustainability initiatives and the realisation of the UAE’s carbon neutrality objectives by 2050.”

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, “This land will facilitate the accelerated commissioning and development of world-leading renewable projects as we actively contribute to the realisation of the country’s sustainability objectives by supplying 60 percent of Abu Dhabi’s power demand from renewable and clean energy sources."

These four sites were identified and secured through EWEC’s close collaboration with key partners, united by the shared goals of decarbonising the UAE’s energy production and combatting climate change.

The role of EWEC’s partners, Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), DoE, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), EAD, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), was vital.