Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Excellence in Oncology Care – EIOC, the largest annual meeting that caters to the continuous medical education for healthcare professionals in cancer treatment, opened Thursday in Dubai.

The 3-day hybrid conference, taking place at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai and virtually on 23rd October, 2021, is dedicated to the latest scientific advances and treatment options in Oncology Care.

On the first day, topics such as Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, GI Cancer were discussed by leading experts and field specialists. Over the next few days, EIOC will focus on the latest developments in Oncology Care, featuring high-quality discussions on 12 Oncology subspecialties including Head & Neck Oncology, Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer, Breast Oncology, Gynae Oncology, Uro Oncology, Imaging, Nutrition, Lung Cancer, Oncology Nursing, Palliative Care, ImmunoOncology and UroOncology to name a few. In addition, two workshops are taking place during the event, from which participants will get up to 22 hours of CME credit points.

The event will witness 160 speakers, who will offer their insights on important topics and raise cancer awareness through numerous scientific sessions and dedicated workshops.

Prof. Solange Peters, Chair Medical Oncology, Oncology Department – CHUV, Lausanne University, said, "EIOC will be an ideal platform to discuss the latest advances in cancer treatment, prevention and care – with opportunities for networking and live debates with colleagues from all around the world.

This Congress will give us a chance to rebuild the sense of community that we have been missing of late. The outstanding scientific programme will cover the breadth of the current oncology landscape and dive deep into the most controversial questions at the cutting edge of our field – from breakthroughs in understanding tumor biology to the place of patient values and preferences in an increasingly complex medical specialty."

Meanwhile, Dr. Jaikishan Mordani, Radiology Specialist at Mediclinic, said, "Cancer treatment and Imaging, including Intervention Radiology, go hand-in-hand – one is incomplete without the other. The EIOC Congress provides a perfect platform for intellectual dialogue, interaction, discussion, and expressing ideas related to cancer treatment. The Congress involves local and regional intellect and incorporates an intellect from around the world. It has provided and will continue to provide a lasting educational platform which in turn has been instrumental in helping with cancer care for our local community in and around the United Arab Emirates."

The prominent gathering of oncology care specialists is expected to attract over 1,500 in-person participation and 3,000+ virtual attendees.