EXCLUSIVE: Kosovo PM reminisces Kosovan baby in refugee camp named after Sheikha Fatima

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) A Kosovan baby girl named Fatima, who was born in a refugee camp during a ruthless war in the Balkans, symbolised Kosovan people’s gratitude for the UAE’s immense support to them during a tough time, according to the country’s Prime Minister.

"[During Kosovo-Serbia war in late 1990s], H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak [Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation] visited Kosovan refugees in camps of Kukes in Albania. During the visit to the camp, a baby girl was born, and the family named her Fatima," Avdullah Hoti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo said.

"We are grateful to the United Arab Emirates’ continuous support to the people of Kosovo," he added to Emirates news Agency, WAM, in an exclusive interview from capital Pristina on Tuesday.

"The UAE [during the conflict] supported Kosovo at the UN Commission and sub-commission on Human Rights. The wisdom of the late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan enabled UAE to become the first Arab country to take part in the UN peace-keeping operations in Kosovo," Hoti reminisced.

One of the first new hospitals built after the war in Kosovo was Shaikh Zayed hospital in the ancient city of Vushtrri, near Pristina.

"The UAE recognised the independence of Kosovo and continued its multi-sectoral support and cooperation. A strong friendship was built between the two countries," the Prime Minister said.

The 1998-1999 war between Kosovo and Serbia ended after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia.

Kosovo was run by the United Nations for nine years before it declared independence in 2008.

Kosovo opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in 2018 and its first ambassador took charge in April 2019.

The Prime Minister wants to further strengthen the bilateral relations. "We expect that the UAE will open an embassy in Pristina, organise a joint economic forum, support investment, and encourage air companies to launch direct flights from UAE to Pristina."

Touching upon his country’s ambitions and potential for bilateral cooperation with the UAE, he said, "We are a small, dynamic country eager to succeed and ready to unveil potential in many fields, such as agriculture, tourism, banking, mining, energy, technology, education, health and hospitality.

"As partners we can work together to reach other markets. We look forward to working with the UAE as a trade hub and the second largest economy in the GCC."

The UAE banking sector may play an important role in supporting investments, said Hoti who worked as Kosovo’s Minister of Finance between 2014 and 2017. "We hope that consolidating cooperation through exchange and expertise in both the public and private sectors will enhance investments and commercial relations while taking into consideration the strategic location of both countries."

His government, which he heads since June 2020, has undertaken several legislative and economic reforms, with the main aim to attract foreign investments across all economic sectors.

"We believe that favourable laws, low taxes, an educated workforce, stability, security, as well as the strategic location of Kosovo, will attract investment," the Prime Minister explained.