EXCLUSIVE: President Bolsonaro says people can 'consider Brazil as an Arab country,' his memories of UAE will 'never be forgotten'

By Binsal Abdulkader ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) Brazil can be "considered as an Arab country" thanks to a huge number of people of Arab descent in its population of more than 200 million, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the Emirates news Agency, WAM, in an exclusive interview on Sunday evening.

"We always welcome everyone from the Arab world. We have more than 5 million people of Arab descent in our country, [therefore], Brazil also can be considered as an Arab country," he said in the interview at the Presidential Suite at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, where he stayed during his three-day state visit to the UAE.

The leader of the ninth-largest economy in the world said that he started his Gulf expedition in the UAE after visiting Japan and China, as part of a mission to deepen Brazil’s ties with key trade players in the world.

"So now we have come to the Arab world, starting in the UAE," the president said. "This is the first time I am visiting an Arab country and I am treated very well."

"Yesterday [Saturday] when I went to a shopping mall [in Abu Dhabi], some shoppers recognised me and I felt at home," he said smilingly.

"I am extremely pleased to be here. This is a country that holds no prejudice. People here respect each other, especially when it comes to religions and choices," explained the president of one of the world's biggest democracies.

He said that "our relations [Brazil and the UAE] are excellent at the moment," adding, "we have a lot to offer to the UAE and so does the UAE."

Bolsonaro had meetings with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday.

"My relationship with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is the best relationship possible," Bolsonaro emphasised. "We had a private meeting; we have a very good understanding. There was candidness, sincerity and trust in my meeting with him, and I think we can be assured that our countries are moving ahead towards prosperity and closer ties."

He also met, on his first state visit to the Arab world, with a number of UAE government officials and people in the business community.

"Everything we discussed will be materialised. We rely a lot on the UAE for the development of our country," the president noted. "This has been a wonderful experience so far. I’m taking back memories that I will never forget."

The two countries have agreed on Sunday to expand trade and foster fund partnerships in food security, agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, transport, innovation and defense.

The Latin American giant is expecting the UAE’s participation in the exploration and production in offshore oil blocks in the country.

"In the next few weeks, we will be holding a major auction in the oil sector and prominent offshore oil companies from across the globe will be participating in it. I hope the UAE [companies] will also take part," the 64-year-old Brazilian President said.

Bolsonaro was referring to the auction in offshore oil blocks in Brazil’s so-called pre-salt area, a coveted zone in which billions of barrels of oil are trapped under a thick layer of salt beneath the ocean floor. The auctions will be held on 6th and 7th November.

Bolsonaro also said that aircraft manufacturing would be another area of cooperation between Brazil and the UAE.

"The KC-390 [an aircraft made by Brazilian planemaker Embraer] has raised interest all over the world. I think the UAE will also be interested in learning about this aircraft and purchasing a few of them," he said.

According to Embraer, the KC-390 is a new generation multi-mission aircraft that combines highly flexible platform with the lowest life cycle cost on the medium airlift market.

The Brazilian President said his country and the UAE would work together for peace and security.

"Today, Brazil never accepts any forms of terrorism. Terrorists are enemies of humanity. You can certainly count on Brazil to fight terrorism within and outside the country," he affirmed.

About Amazon fires in August, he explained that the number of recent fire incidents has been the lowest in the past 15 years.

He dismissed the international concerns because "fire incidents in amazon area occur seasonally."

"There is nothing abnormal going on there. We have fire outbreaks in every season," he added.

Talking about the Brazilian economy, he said that it was in a bad shape when he took charge as the president in January 2019.

"I gave my minister of economy all the freedom. He is very intelligent and has put in place relevant reforms," he said.

He said that the latest facts and figures showed that Brazil’s economy was moving in the right direction. "We are regaining trust and credibility in the eyes of the whole world. More and more countries want to do business with Brazil," he said.

"Compared to other countries that go through the same experience, our inflation levels are the lowest.

"We see more investment opportunities, as the economy is being stabilised. As an emerging economy, Brazil has its own challenges, but we can overcome them.