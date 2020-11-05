UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Executive Committee Approves A Strategy For Abu Dhabi Government Cyber Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Executive Committee approves a strategy for Abu Dhabi government cyber security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has approved a strategy for cyber security across Abu Dhabi government, ensuring a safe and secure cyber environment in line with best international practices.

The strategy will enable government and non-government entities to proactively face cyber threats and develop skills and capabilities, while helping to reduce risk, protect digital government, ensure uninterrupted services, and encourage innovation, economic growth and transparency.

It will help shape cyber security policy going forward.

Its four pillars focus on cyber security maturity, cyber resilience, cyber security capabilities, and cyber security partnerships.

In collaboration with all government and non-government entities, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority will ensure the strategy is uniformly implemented across the emirate, laying the foundation for good internet governance and spreading a culture of cyber security.

Related Topics

Internet Abu Dhabi All Government Best

Recent Stories

LUMHS management refutes allegations of induction ..

6 minutes ago

AJK EC issues new voter lists preparation schedule ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner reviews pre-entry test process at QUE ..

6 minutes ago

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Suggests OSCE Shou ..

6 minutes ago

Pro-Kashmiri Australian politician conferred Sitar ..

6 minutes ago

Trump's Legal Team Says Obtained Court Order to Wa ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.