Executive Committee approves a strategy for Abu Dhabi government cyber security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has approved a strategy for cyber security across Abu Dhabi government, ensuring a safe and secure cyber environment in line with best international practices.

The strategy will enable government and non-government entities to proactively face cyber threats and develop skills and capabilities, while helping to reduce risk, protect digital government, ensure uninterrupted services, and encourage innovation, economic growth and transparency.

It will help shape cyber security policy going forward.

Its four pillars focus on cyber security maturity, cyber resilience, cyber security capabilities, and cyber security partnerships.

In collaboration with all government and non-government entities, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority will ensure the strategy is uniformly implemented across the emirate, laying the foundation for good internet governance and spreading a culture of cyber security.