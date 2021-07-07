Executive Committee approves the launch of Abu Dhabi Residents Office to support and empower global talent in the emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has approved the launch of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, to provide services and programmes to continue strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination to live, work and thrive.

As a division of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the office will streamline existing programmes in partnership with government and non-government entities by providing smart services for Golden visa applications and enquiries, as well as offer information and guides on moving to and living in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi believes all residents have a voice in shaping the future of the emirate. Accordingly, active research and regular engagement activities will be held to ensure effective channels of communication and to foster a greater sense of inclusion.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of ADDED, said: "We are humbled and grateful for the essential and impactful role expatriates play in our society. We recognise the significant contribution they have made and continue to make for the sustainable development of the emirate. The Abu Dhabi Residents Office bolsters our commitment in making Abu Dhabi a place to settle for all residents. The office will drive initiatives that support the life-long ambitions of the emirate’s international community, allowing them to reimagine and fulfil their personal and professional potential.

"The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is part of the Abu Dhabi Government's vision to foster a welcoming and inclusive society for all. The office will ensure residents of all nationalities have access to support and services that contribute to the high-quality standard of living that Abu Dhabi is renowned for," he added.

The emirate’s ranking as the world's safest city for five consecutive years, according to Numbeo's Quality of Life index, and the world’s leading city for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deep Knowledge Group, reaffirms its commitment to offering an unparalleled quality of life to its residents.

Abu Dhabi is home to more than 2.2 million expatriates of over 200 nationalities. It is proud to have become a progressive and vibrant city built upon a foundation of ambition, innovation, inclusivity and diversity. The emirate also has been named the best middle East city for expatriates and ranked the 10th most popular city for expatriates globally, particularly performing well on the Getting Settled Index and Finance & Housing Index, according to the 2020 InterNations Expat City Ranking of 66 cities.

The emirate was also ranked the 5th most preferred place of work for foreign nationals globally in 2021, by the Boston Consulting Group and The Network.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office aims to further boost Abu Dhabi’s reputation as an attractive global hub for talent, and economic diversity and sustainable development by offering a range of services that will be implemented over the coming months.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, Executive Director - Executive Affairs Office at ADDED, said: "Our mission at the Abu Dhabi Residents Office is to continually enhance all aspects of living and working in the emirate and to ensure that Abu Dhabi is a place where everyone can realise their dreams and ambitions within an inclusive and welcoming society that is rich in culture and opportunities."

Al Qubaisi added, "We will be focusing on greater access to information, processing Golden Visas and other long-term residency options, and most importantly, understanding the needs of our residents so that we can work across Abu Dhabi to ensure that together we are always growing and enabling the population here to thrive. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s world-class accomplishments in providing an unparalleled living experience in an environment of stability, safety and inclusivity for all residents, and we are geared to maintain this leading position."