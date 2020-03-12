UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Executive Committee Issues Resolution Forming Higher Committee Of Digital Government

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:15 PM

Executive Committee issues resolution forming Higher Committee of Digital Government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution forming the Higher Committee of Digital Government, chaired by Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.

Members of the Committee include the undersecretaries of the Departments of Finance, Government Support, Energy, Health, education and Knowledge, Culture and Tourism, Municipalities and Transport, Community Development, Economic Development, and the Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, and the Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (Member and Rapporteur).

The Committee is responsible for activating the digital transformation governance framework, in order to develop the technological infrastructure, in addition to implementing the latest innovations to help the digital government ecosystem provide an exceptional experience for users through digital platforms.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Education Abu Dhabi Rashid Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

4 minutes ago

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

1 hour ago

Rain in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, KP, G-B, AJK

2 minutes ago

Liberation activist Zahoor Butt booked 3rd time un ..

2 minutes ago

Met-wrestling competitions in city on Friday

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.