Executive Committee issues resolution forming Higher Committee of Digital Government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution forming the Higher Committee of Digital Government, chaired by Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.

Members of the Committee include the undersecretaries of the Departments of Finance, Government Support, Energy, Health, education and Knowledge, Culture and Tourism, Municipalities and Transport, Community Development, Economic Development, and the Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police, and the Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (Member and Rapporteur).

The Committee is responsible for activating the digital transformation governance framework, in order to develop the technological infrastructure, in addition to implementing the latest innovations to help the digital government ecosystem provide an exceptional experience for users through digital platforms.