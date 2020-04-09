UrduPoint.com
Executive Committee Issues Resolution Forming Abu Dhabi Emirate's Complaints & Grievances Committee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Executive Committee issues resolution forming Abu Dhabi Emirate's Complaints & Grievances Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Executive Committee has issued a resolution forming the Abu Dhabi Emirate's Complaints & Grievances Committee, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

Based on the resolution, members of the committee are the General Commander of Abu Dhabi Police Department, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Undersecretary of the Government Support Department, Director- General of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and a representative of the Department of Municipalities and Transport - who shall be of an executive director level.

Scope of the work of the committee includes overlooking complaints and grievances submitted by government entities and companies, save for complaints related to personnel and human resources affairs.

Based on the resolution, the committee is authorised to look onto reasons and causes of complaints and grievances submitted by government entities and companies, to form related government committees or work teams to study some certain matters, and to follow up the works of the said committees or work teams.

The committee is also authorised to refer any matter to any government entity, or to any subcommittee, in order to study it over and to give an opinion on the said respective matter.

As well, the committee has the right to impose, as per valid systems, any disciplinary measures against the accused bodies in case they are proved to be guilty, or that the said matter is proved to have happened due to their negligence and carelessness.

The committee shall also perform any other duty or mission assigned by the Executive Committee.

