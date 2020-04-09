Executive Committee issues resolution forming Committee of Economic Affairs in Emirate of Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution forming the Committee of Economic Affairs of Abu Dhabi Emirate, chaired by the Chairman of the Department of Economic Development.

The resolution named the Chairman of the Department of Culture & Tourism, the Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development, the Undersecretary of the Department of Finance, the Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, and the Executive Director of the Operations Affairs Sector at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, as members of the committee.

The committee shall oversee all general economic and financial affairs within Abu Dhabi Emirate, economic stimulus packages, investments and free zones, financing and securities market, tourism development, industry, customs, logistic and economic affairs, government’s financial affairs, companies, real estate’s sector, statistics, government purchasing, development of SMEs, and any other matters assigned by the Executive Committee.

The committee is authorised to look into bids, direct orders, orders of change, additional works, delay fines, contractors and consultants' due payments, expenses of operational contracts as within the AED250 million financial quorum of the committee.

The committee shall also ensure the implementation of general policies, plans, the comprehensive strategic plans as approved by the Executive Council, periodical evaluation of such plans, review of general policies, strategic plans, and programmes, to propose the initiatives and policies to develop the fields supervised by the committee, and to submit all that to the Executive Committee for approval.

The committee shall also evaluate and monitor the performance of government entities in terms of implementing the said legislations, strategies, goals, programmes, services and budgets, as well as resolutions of the Executive Council and resolutions of the Executive Committee, and to take any corrective decisions to ensure achieving the targeted objectives, and to submit a quarterly report to the Executive Committee.

In the same respect, the committee shall study applications related to credit, pricing, and tariff fees submitted by all government entities, and to submit related recommendations to the Executive Committee.