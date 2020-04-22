Executive Committee issues resolution forming Abu Dhabi Workers Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution forming the Abu Dhabi Workers Committee, chaired by the Chairman of the Department of Economic Development.

Members of the committee are the Under-Secretary of the Department of Economic Development, Representatives of the Judicial Department, Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Finance, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Health, the Department of Community Development, the Higher Corporation for Specialised Economic Zones, the General Directorate for Residency and Foreigners Affairs (the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship), and the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation.

In accordance with federal and local legislations, the committee is tasked with developing, executing and evaluating the inspection programme for all private sector facilities to ensure they are complying with labour legislation. This includes ensuring the existence of valid work contracts, that workers’ rights are being upheld, and that they are receiving payment for their work.

The committee also specialises in coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure the provision of a suitable living environment for workers.

It shall also be responsible for coordinating with the relevant entities to find solutions to reducing workers’ complaints, and to establish a process for receiving and handling any issues that arise.

The committee will also examine issues relating to underperforming companies, including records and salary protection programmes, in a manner that protects workers’ rights.

The committee will also review legislation, and systems and policies regulating the labour market – and will submit proposals to enhance the economy and business environment in Abu Dhabi, in coordination with the relevant entities.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Workers Committee will design and fund programmes aimed at raising awareness among workers and employers of labour law, as well as their rights and commitments as employees and employers.