Executive Committee Secretariat of Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council discusses future steps

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The Executive Committee Secretariat of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council held a virtual meeting via video conferencing, chaired by Faisal bin Fadel Al Ibrahim, Vice Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, and Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Oil Affairs, who are both secretaries of the Executive Committee.

The meeting, which was attended by Bandar Al Khamis, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, as well as assistant secretaries and members of executive committee teams from the two countries, discussed several topics related to the council’s future and the desired goals of its second term.

It also addressed the initiatives launched in both countries during the Al Azm retreats, which were held in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

The meeting then discussed a related future roadmap and the key milestones of the council’s second term while highlighting the importance of supporting the work of the "Private Sector Consultative Committee" and the key role of the private sector in promoting economic cooperation.