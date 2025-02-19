Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has announced the formation of the Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s seventh cycle 2025-2028.

The new council members are young people from various academic and professional fields, reflecting the broad spectrum of inspiring, young Emirati talent.

In their roles as members of the new council, they will be a voice for youth across the emirate and help to launch and implement a range of initiatives to educate and empower youth across various sectors.

The reconstituted council’s seventh cycle comprises Saif Mohamed Salem Mubarak Al Mansoori, Aisha Yasser Al Khalifi, Shareena Nasser Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Saad Malalla Nasseb Saad AlWedami, Khalid Abdulnasser Saif Al Kaabi, Ahmed Abdulrahman Ali Al Ghurdaqah, Ghalia Saeed Almansoori, Noura Ahmed Mohamed Al Badi, Fatima Yousif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, and Mohammed Abdullah Saeed Al Habsi.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said, "The formation of the seventh Abu Dhabi Youth Council reaffirms the emirate’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and the council’s pivotal role in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development. This continued approach ensures that each new generation of young leaders contributes to shaping the emirate’s future, in line with the vision and directives of the UAE leadership, which prioritises investing in youth, empowering them to achieve their aspirations, and increasing their participation in the development of policies and initiatives that further drive Abu Dhabi’s progress."

He added, "The Abu Dhabi Youth Council serves as a dynamic and evolving platform that empowers young people from diverse disciplines and sectors to actively participate in decision-making processes and present innovative ideas that enhance the emirate’s competitiveness. This ensures that Abu Dhabi benefits from the diverse expertise and experiences of its youth and further strengthens their role in shaping strategic initiatives and plans that support community goals and aspirations."

He highlighted that the inclusion of new youth in the council reflects Abu Dhabi’s endeavours to continue to empower young people and engage them in advancing the emirate’s development goals. This approach follows a comprehensive strategic vision focused on continuity and integration across successive cycles. It enables the new council to build on the experiences of its predecessors, ensuring ongoing support for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading and sustainable global model for nurturing and empowering promising young talent.

The reconstituted council comprises Saif Mohamed Salem Mubarak Al Mansoori, Branch Director of Strategic Planning at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, who has more than 13 years of experience in strategy, service leadership, operations and quality management. Saif has contributed to organising global events including the World Government Summit and COP28 UAE.

Aisha Yasser Al Khalifi is Channel Management Specialist at the Statistic Centre – Abu Dhabi, and has logged more than 1,500 volunteer hours at events including the World Government Summit and COP28 UAE.

She is also an advocate for youth empowerment with a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in Computer Information Sciences, and was appointed as President of the Student Council at the Higher Colleges of Technology.

Shareena Nasser Ahmed Al Suwaidi is Strategy Analyst at the Emirates Foundation, and serves as a business mentor at Zayed University, helping students solve real-world business challenges, having founded an F&B venture to unite the community through immersive experiences and workshops.

Saad Malalla Nasseb Saad AlWedami is Property Management Manager at Solutions+, a Mubadala company. Saad holds a PhD in Business Management from Cambridge Technical College and has more than 19 years of experience in youth initiatives, actively empowering young people through various youth councils. He also founded Dopamine Foundation for Happiness and Positivity Initiatives in 2018, benefiting more than 36,000 young individuals inside and outside the UAE through impactful programmes.

Khalid Abdulnasser Saif Al Kaabi, Senior Analyst at Mubadala Investment Company, has worked with refugee schools internationally, strengthening his belief in education and mentorship. He is focused on enhancing education, creating job opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship, and promoting youth wellbeing.

Ahmed Abdulrahman Ali Al Ghurdaqah is Diplomat, Senior Legal Advisor and Negotiator at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as President of the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change. He holds advanced degrees in International Law, Diplomacy, Cyber Security, and Humanitarian Development, and is a Doctoral Candidate researching UAE Cyber Diplomacy.

Ghalia Saeed Almansoori is Founder of Kenaz Art Studio, the first mobile art studio in the UAE. She has completed a year-long Art Fellowship with Salama Bint Hamdan Emerging Artists and The Rhode Island school of Design in New York City, and her artwork explores social and cultural issues, examining the intersection of popular culture and fine arts.

Noura Ahmed Mohamed Al Badi is Senior Administrative Officer at Etihad Rail, with expertise in leadership, project management, and innovation. She is active in the Etihad Rail Youth Council, leading initiatives to empower Emirati youth and advance the UAE's global competitiveness.

Fatima Yousif Ahmed Al Suwaidi is Senior Planning Engineer at ADNOC, with a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Khalifa University and 10 years of experience in maintenance and project planning. She was awarded the Visionary Youth Award (2021) and nominated for the ADIPEC Young Technical Award (2021), and has led youth empowerment initiatives like Tanmeya, Tawazun, and Mangrove Plantation, supporting ADNOC’s sustainability goals.

Mohammed Abdullah Saeed Al Habsi is Facilities Integrity Specialist at ADNOC, former President of the Emirates Global Youth Council in the UK, and Founder of the UAE Society in Leeds, UK. Mohammed has worked closely with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President, on energy transition, youth engagement, and strategic initiatives, and is experienced in global-scale projects with major companies like Tesla and BP.