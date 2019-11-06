Executive Council appoints board of trustees for Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a Resolution appointing a board of trustees for the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, will chair the board, which includes H.

H. Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Chairman of the Department of Health, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; and Chairman of the Department of education & Knowledge; Abu Dhabi Attorney General and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Motherhood and Childhood, as members.