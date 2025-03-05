Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution appointing Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri as Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.
